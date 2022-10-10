Watch CBS News
Columbus Day Parade set to march through Manhattan

NEW YORK -- The 78th annual Columbus Day Parade marches up Fifth Avenue on Monday. 

It's the nation's largest celebration of Italian-American heritage. 

More than 35,000 people will march from 47th to 72nd Street. 

This year's grand marshal is billionaire businessman and philanthropist Tom Golisano. 

Monday also marks Indigenous People's Day, celebrating the history and culture of Native Americans. 

This is only the second year that it is officially celebrated as a national holiday. 

A two-day event featuring Native American artists, performers, activists and business leaders wraps up today on Randall's Island. 

