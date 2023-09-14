Watch CBS News
Imani Sharpless dies after being shot in Brooklyn parking spot dispute

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One of the victims of a double shooting in Brooklyn Saturday has died. 

The shooting stemmed from an argument over a parking spot, police said. 

It happened just after noon on the corner of Willoughby Avenue and Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant

Imani Shaprless, 26, died in the hospital Saturday morning. She had been hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Police said a male victim was shot once in his right knee. 

Police described the shooter as a man, 5'6" and 160 lbs., who wore a red hat, white shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on September 14, 2023 / 1:11 PM

