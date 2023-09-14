Imani Sharpless dies after being shot in Brooklyn parking spot dispute

NEW YORK -- One of the victims of a double shooting in Brooklyn Saturday has died.

The shooting stemmed from an argument over a parking spot, police said.

It happened just after noon on the corner of Willoughby Avenue and Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Imani Shaprless, 26, died in the hospital Saturday morning. She had been hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said a male victim was shot once in his right knee.

Police described the shooter as a man, 5'6" and 160 lbs., who wore a red hat, white shirt and black jeans.

