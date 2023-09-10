Police searching for man who shot 2 people over parking spot in Bedford-Stuyvesant

NEW YORK -- A double shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday stemmed from an argument over a parking spot, according to police.

It happened just after noon on the corner of Willoughby Avenue and Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

One person was hospitalized in critical condition and another in stable after they got into an argument with the eventual shooter, police said.

Officers searched the inside of a white sedan riddled with bullet holes after witnesses said they saw a panicked driver get out after going the wrong way down the street.

"He pulled up over there by the pharmacy right there, and he came out of the car and on the phone, and he was talking about somebody shoot his girl, somebody shoot his girl. But he didn't even say that he got shot too, which he did get shot in his leg and his back," one man said.

Police said a male victim was shot once in his right knee. A female victim was found unresponsive and unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head.

"It hurt my stomach," the witness said.

Police described the shooter as a man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 lbs., who wore a red hat, white shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.