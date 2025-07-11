20 arrested in immigration raid in Edison, New Jersey, DHS says

20 detained by ICE at Edison, New Jersey, warehouse, reports say

Immigration agents arrested 20 people during a raid at a warehouse in New Jersey this week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.

The federal operation at the Alba Wine and Spirits warehouse in Edison on July 8 resulted in the arrests of "20 illegal aliens," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Friday in a statement to CBS News New York.

ICE agents raid New Jersey warehouse

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducted the joint operation at the Alba Wine and Spirits warehouse on Tuesday.

The New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice said agents entered the warehouse to check workers' immigration status and that 20 people were detained.

DHS confirmed the operation three days later.

"There will be no safe spaces for industries who harbor violent criminals or purposely try to undermine law enforcement's efforts. Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to safeguard public safety, national security and economic stability. These operations target illegal employment networks that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets and expose critical infrastructure to exploitation," the assistant DHS secretary said.

The headquarters for Alba Wine and Spirits said it had no comment when asked earlier in the week about the raid.

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin speaks during a news conference at ICE Headquarters, in Washington, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Jose Luis Magana / AP

One man working at the warehouse said the raid seemed unnecessary.

"They let me go because they had to, but they were just harassing people for no reason. People over here were only working. Nobody here's doing nothing bad," he said.

It was not immediately clear where the arrested individuals were taken. Delaney Hall, a controversial ICE detention facility that has been the site of several protests, is located in Newark. Critics say the facility failed to meet safety standards when it opened, which DHS denies.

"The United States is offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now," the assistant DHS secretary added. "We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."