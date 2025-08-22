Hurricane Erin halts NYC-area beachgoers for 3rd day with dangerous surf, rip currents

Hurricane Erin continues to cause dangerous beach conditions across the New York City area on Friday.

Even as warm summer weather returns to the area, Erin is offshore in the Atlantic churning up dangerous surf and rip currents from the Jersey Shore to Long Island, where beaches remained closed to swimming for the third day.

Mayor Eric Adams said Friday afternoon that New York City beaches will reopen on Saturday.

Hurricane Erin swimming ban on Jersey Shore

After New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's state of emergency declaration warned beachgoers to stay out of the ocean until Erin's impact clears, lifeguards were out Friday in force to stop people from swimming in Seaside Heights, where wave heights have reached at least 8 feet.

Despite the warnings, surfers said the waves churned up by Hurricane Erin are a dream, though some said it still was not worth the risk. The lifeguards in Seaside Heights told CBS News New York that highly qualified surfers would not be stopped at most Jersey Shore beaches.

Average beachgoers were allowed to dip their feet in the water, but that was about it.

"The waves look like a big tsunami," said Noah DeMarsico, of Rockland County, who was at the beach with his cousins. "We can't go in because it's going to definitely suck us to the middle."

Seaside Heights, New Jersey, is enforcing a swimming ban as Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous rip currents and waves up and down the Jersey Shore. Aug. 22, 2025. CBS News New York

Police picked up strict enforcement of the swimming ban after lifeguards left for the day at 5 p.m.

"We also have patrol units out on ATVs, and when lifeguards leave, we'll lock the beach and then we will get everybody off the beach," Seaside Heights Police Chief Thomas Boyd said earlier in the day.

Officials in the Jersey Shore community have been extra cautious and installed locks on gates leading to the beach, where there have been multiple water rescues so far this summer, including a deadly incident incident less than two weeks ago.

"Right now it's worse than ever because the storm just passed us. So the waves are still big," Boyd said.

Along the boardwalk, businesses hoped to cash in with those enjoying the day from the safety of the shore.

"The boardwalk's not too crowded," said Gilliam Ferguson, of Mantoloking. "We're doing boardwalk games and some time in the arcade and the rides. This is my son's 8th birthday."

New Jersey officials said the conditions will dictate when beaches reopen to swimming.

Long Island beaches flood from Hurricane Erin's power

In New York, Long Island's Suffolk County announced all of its Atlantic Ocean beaches and the south shore of Fishers Island will remain closed through Saturday morning due to Erin's impact.

Meanwhile, the area surrounding Jones Beach, where swimming is also not allowed, flooded again Friday morning as high tide and big waves caused water to pool up to the boardwalk and beyond.

"We did see extensive flooding here," said New York State Parks Regional Director George Gorman, whose drone took pictures of the damage.

The entire sand area, from Fields 2 to 6, was underwater when Chopper 2 flew overhead. Geese swam in a parking field and restrooms were inaccessible.

A New York State Parks drone captures images of flooded Long Island beaches as Hurricane Erin churns off shore. The storm caused dangerous waves and forced New York beaches to close to swimming. Aug. 22, 2025. New York State Parks

Out east, Fire Island suffered minor beach erosion, including dune damage and encroachment. Southampton suffered dune road washovers, but the walls of sand held up for the most part.

It came after several streets flooded yesterday evening around New York City's Rockaway Beach and Howard Beach in Queens, where pictures showed ankle-deep water in some places.

Village, county and New York state leaders will conduct post-Erin assessments with lifeguards to reopen swimming as soon as conditions allow.

Mark Munnich, president of the Jones Beach Lifeguard Corps, hopes that is sometime on Saturday.

"We are assessing the water conditions constantly," he said.

Click here for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts from our First Alert Weather team.