2 dead in separate incidents at beaches in Brooklyn and N.J.

Deadly evening at beaches in Brooklyn and New Jersey

Deadly evening at beaches in Brooklyn and New Jersey

Deadly evening at beaches in Brooklyn and New Jersey

Two people died in separate incidents in the water in Brooklyn and New Jersey Monday night.

A 55-year-old woman died after being pulled out of the water in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn. It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday near Mackenzie Street. Video shows first responders rushing the woman to an ambulance. She died at the hospital, police said.

The medical examiner will determine her cause of death. Her identity has not been released.

An hour later, just before 7 p.m., crews in Seaside Heights, N.J. rescued seven swimmers in distress. Officials said rescue crews arrived within two minutes, and a jet ski was deployed to bring the swimmers to safety. Six of the seven were saved from drowning, but one person died after they were taken to Community Medical Center.

Incidents took place after lifeguards were off duty

The heat and humidity is drawing people to the water, but officials are warning people that doing so without a lifeguard can be dangerous. Both incidents took place after lifeguards were off duty.

The Seaside Heights fire chief said 12 rescues were performed over the weekend. They also took place in unprotected areas.

CBS News New York

CBS News New York's First Alert Weather Team says there was a moderate risk for riptides in Manhattan Beach and in Seaside Heights Monday night. A moderate risk is hardly out of the ordinary, however.

During beach season in Seaside Heights, lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. In New York City, they're on duty from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.