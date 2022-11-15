NYPD: Street sweeper crashes into Hell's Kitchen eatery after being struck by Porsche
NEW YORK -- The NYPD says it's looking for a black Porsche involved in a chain reaction crash in Hell's Kitchen.
It happened around noon Tuesday.
Investigators say the Porsche hit a sanitation department street sweeper at 11th Avenue and 57th Street. The sweeper then slammed into the front windows of the Hudson Market eatery.
The sanitation driver suffered from a minor back injury.
No one in the market was hurt.
The driver of the Porsche sped from the scene.
