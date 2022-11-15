Watch CBS News
NYPD: Street sweeper crashes into Hell's Kitchen eatery after being struck by Porsche

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says it's looking for a black Porsche involved in a chain reaction crash in Hell's Kitchen.

It happened around noon Tuesday.

Investigators say the Porsche hit a sanitation department street sweeper at 11th Avenue and 57th Street. The sweeper then slammed into the front windows of the Hudson Market eatery.

The sanitation driver suffered from a minor back injury.

No one in the market was hurt.

The driver of the Porsche sped from the scene.

