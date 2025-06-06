Hudson County Sheriff's Officer Justin Rivera laid to rest after fatal fall

Funeral for officer who fell from window held in Bayonne, N.J.

The New Jersey sheriff's officer who died last week after falling out of a ninth floor window has been laid to rest.

Police officers from around the state gathered Friday for the funeral of Justin Rivera in Bayonne.

Officers, Hudson County residents pay respects to Justin Rivera

Hundreds of police officers lined JFK Boulevard to pay their respects to Rivera and his family.

"A great officer, well-liked. All the judiciary he protected and the people in the courthouse in Hudson County. It's just a very, very tragic day for our law enforcement family," Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari said.

Schillari said Rivera had a 7-year-old daughter.

"And it's a very tragic day for the Hudson County sheriff's office. Our priority is taking care of Justin's family," he said.

After Friday's funeral, there was a long, solemn procession to a cemetery in Jersey City.

People from all over Hudson County came out to pay their respects.

"I think it's nice for the respect for him. He must've been a well-known officer, a well-respected officer," one Bayonne resident said.

Police officers from across the state came to cover posts in Hudson County so officers who knew Rivera could be at the funeral.

Deadly fall in Jersey City under investigation

Rivera was on duty last week when he fell from a window of the Hudson County Administrative Building in Jersey City. Investigators call the incident a tragic accident.

Officials say that fall is still under investigation.

Rivera was 29 years old.