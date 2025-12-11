Holocaust survivor schedules talk at NYC middle school after controversy

A Holocaust survivor is now set to speak at a New York City public school after the principal initially declined a request to invite him.

The Jewish Teachers Union says Sami Steigmann, 85, will speak at Brooklyn's Middle School 447 in February.

Principal declines to invite Holocaust survivor to speak at school

In November, a parent wrote to M.S. 447 Principal Arin Rusch and asked her to bring Steigmann in to speak to students.

Rusch responded, in part, saying that students hearing from Holocaust survivors "can really help build empathy and counter antisemitism," but she expressed concerns about Steigmann, in particular.

"In looking at his website materials, I also don't think that Sami's presentation is right for our public school setting, given his messages around Israel and Palestine," Rusch wrote, in part.

The presentation on Steigmann's website includes a slide explaining Zionism and two slides with background images depicting the Israeli flag.

In her email, Rusch also said she would "love to explore other possible speakers."

Principal's decision criticized by city leaders

Rusch's decision received pushback from many city leaders.

In a statement at the time, Mayor Eric Adams called it "an unfortunate incident" and said Steigmann was "ABSOLUTELY the right person to speak with kids about the atrocities of the Holocaust."

City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov slammed the decision, calling it "abhorrent" and "repugnant behavior."

In a post on X Thursday, Vernikov thanked city leaders for supporting the change, adding that Steigmann said he is "extremely grateful to everyone who helped and pushed for him."

A Department of Education spokesperson said the city schools chancellor reached out to Steigmann in the wake of the controversy.

"We firmly believe in the importance of educating our children about acceptance and respect and the tragic consequences of intolerance and hate, so our next generation can never again perpetrate such an atrocity. We are very proud of the Holocaust education work taking place across our public schools," the spokesperson added.

Officials say an educational programming opportunity focusing on Jewish heritage, starting with visits to two Jewish history museums, will also be offered for students.

CBS News New York reached out to Rusch for our initial story last week, but she did not get back to us.