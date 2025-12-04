A Holocaust survivor was denied an opportunity to speak at a Brooklyn school. He would love a further explanation as to why.

The principal of a Brooklyn middle school created controversy this week by turning down the opportunity to have a Holocaust survivor speak to students.

Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement Thursday that he has met with that survivor, Sami Steigmann, in the past, and that "he is absolutely the right person to speak with kids about the atrocities of the Holocaust."

The snubbing of Sami Steigmann

Last month, a parent in the Boerum Hill section of the borough wrote Arin Rusch, the principal of Middle School 447, asking to bring Steigmann in as a speaker, saying he's "very relatable, especially with youth."

Rusch responded, in part, "We've had Holocaust survivors speak in the past," adding, "It can really help build empathy and counter antisemitism."

However, she also said, "In looking at his website materials, I also don't think that Sami's presentation is right for our public school setting, given his messages around Israel and Palestine. I'd love to explore other possible speakers."

"I wish I was able to talk to her to find out why she feels that way, what is the reason, because just being proud of being Jewish does not disqualify me to be a speaker," Steigmann said.

What to know about Sami Steigmann

Steigmann told CBS News New York about being a child survivor of the Holocaust. Born in the then-Austro-Hungarian Empire, the 85-year-old said his family was put in a labor camp, subject to starvation. He said his father once gave away his winter coat for a loaf of bread.

"The crimes were committed by highly skilled, very intelligent people," Steigmann said. "So what I'm saying to the teachers [is] do me one favor; do not teach just the mind, teach the heart."

Sami Steigmann CBS News New York

Based in Harlem, Steigmann says he has spoken at New York City public schools for more than 15 years.

On Steigmann's website, aside from two Q&A slides that have the Israeli flag as the backdrop, slide number 57 explains Zionism. One bullet point reads, "No other state would accept Jews before Israel was created, during the time of the Holocaust and beyond."

"My main thing is to talk about hope, unity"

"What I tell people that invite me, I would like to say A, B, C, D. OK, is it against your company's or your school's policy? And if they say yes, I will not talk about it," Steigmann said. "My main thing is to talk about hope, unity and learn to have a dialogue [that] we are one people."

Moshe Spern is the president of United Jewish Teachers.

"There seems to be a movement of separating Jews from Israel and now there seems to be a movement of separating the Holocaust from Jews and separating the Holocaust from Israel," Spern said. "We cannot allow New York City to continue down a path that censors and shuts out Jews for their viewpoints and especially Holocaust survivors."

NYC Department of Education responds

CBS News New York e-mailed and called the principal on Thursday to learn more, but she did not get back to us.

The DOE, however, did issue a statement.

"We firmly believe in the importance of educating our children about acceptance and respect and the tragic consequences of intolerance and hate, so our next generation can never again perpetrate such an atrocity. We are very proud of the Holocaust education work taking place across our public schools, and Chancellor Aviles-Ramos has already reached out to Mr. Steigmann today to discuss upcoming plans for student engagement," a DOE spokesperson said.

Brooklyn Councilmember Inna Vernikov said she's meeting with the school's chancellor on Friday about the matter.

Councilmember Lincoln Restler, who represents the area, said he also would like to speak with education officials.