5.2 million travelers expected at NYC airports over holidays

By Zinnia Maldonado, Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Expect jam-packed airports and highways as the holiday travel season kicks into high gear in the New York City area.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is predicting 5.2 million passengers will travel through LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports during the 2024 holidays.

That's a 3% jump from last year's holiday season, officials said.

Amtrak service suspended

Some people who may have been hoping to get a head start on holiday travel hit a snag. Amtrak service between New York and Philadelphia was suspended Sunday morning due to downed power lines. 

The problem was also affecting some NJ Transit trains. 

Service was initially expected to be restored by 10 a.m., but Amtrak later revised its estimate to noon.

Record travel predicted

Winter weather has already disrupted some, but ultimately AAA predicts more than 119-million Americans will travel at least 50 miles to get to their holiday destinations this year.

The busiest stretch runs for 13 days starting on Dec. 21 and ending Jan. 2. AAA estimates about 90% of Americans traveling for the holidays will drive. Still, the Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen 40 million passengers during that time.

Advice from air travel experts remains the same: Arrive at the airport two hours before departure, or three hours for international flights. 

