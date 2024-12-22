Downed wires suspends select Amtrak, NJ Transit rail services in Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York

Downed wires suspended Amtrak and New Jersey Transit services affecting Sunday morning travelers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York.

An alert sent out by Amtrak states: "Due to downed overhead power wires blocking the tracks, service is temporarily suspended between Philadelphia and New York. Amtrak personnel are on the scene."

The transit company shared in an update on X that the estimated time for the tracks to be reopened is 12 p.m.

Once service resumes, Amtrak said customers whose reservations were affected are typically accommodated with trains on similar departure times or on another day.

This is also affecting service on New Jersey Transit's Atlantic City Rail Line. The agency said services are currently suspended between Cherry Hill and 30th Street Station in Philadelphia because of the downed Amtrak overhead wires. Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATCO and substitute bus service is being provided between Cherry Hill and 30th Street Station.

This comes as AAA predicts a record number of Americans are set to hit the road, rails and skies ahead of the Christmas holiday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.