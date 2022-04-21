Police: Woman groped by naked stranger while showering in Hillsborough home

Police say a woman was showering when a naked man she did not know got into the shower with her and grabbed her from behind. It happened around 10:20 p.m. on April 14 at a home on Andria Avenue in Hillsborough. Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- Police in Hillsborough are asking for the public's help finding a man accused of a terrifying home invasion.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on April 14 at a home on Andria Avenue.

Police say a woman was showering when a naked man she did not know got into the shower with her and grabbed her from behind.

The victim was able to fight him off, and police say the man then left. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 18-24 with a thin build and dark-colored hair. Police have released a sketch of the suspect.