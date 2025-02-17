High winds, cold snap creating hazardous conditions in NYC and beyond

Monday is a cold, windy day, and there's the potential for some snow later this week.

CBS News New York

After a rollercoaster of a weekend, we're finally drying out, but we're stuck with the winds all day long.

That said, the Wind Advisory remains in effect through Monday, which calls for gusts of up to 50 mph. There's a High Wind Warning for Sullivan and Ulster Counties in New York due to wind gusts of up to 60 mph. A colder air mass will be in place, so it will only feel like the teens.

The high winds prompted tractor-trailers, motorcycles, step vans, trailers, minibuses and more to be banned from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

It will be bitterly cold and blustery Monday night. That said, expect single digit and sub-zero wind chills by dawn.

Tuesday will be another windy, frigid day with wind chills in the teens. The good news is, high pressure will get the upper hand, so you'll need the shades, too.

The winds finally let up on Wednesday. Even so, it will only feel like the 20s, at best.

Then our attention turns towards a coastal low that makes a pass to our south and east on Thursday.

The models have backed off dramatically since last week, however there's still plenty of time for them to "change their minds," so we're not letting our guard down just yet.