Helicopter crash in Hudson River rocks chopper tour industry

After the fatal helicopter crash in the Hudson River, Sen. Chuck Schumer is claiming many helicopter tour companies are exploiting a legal loophole to avoid more stringent safety rules.

The crash has rocked the helicopter tour industry after six people, including a family of five from Spain and the pilot, a U.S. Navy veteran, were killed last week.

Schumer says helicopter tour companies are using legal loophole

New York Helicopter Tours, which owned the sightseeing helicopter that crashed, has shut down operations while the FAA says it's reviewing the company's operator license and safety record.

FlyNYON, another New York City helicopter tour company, started offering deep discounts online for a 16-minute, doors-off flight.

"They're giving a 70% discount, a special, outrageous," Schumer said.

While FlyNYON had no involvement in last week's crash, the NTSB says the company organized a flight in 2018 that turned fatal -- five people drowned after the helicopter's engine stopped.

Schumer claims many chopper companies, including New York Helicopter Tours, are exploiting the law.

The FAA allows them to operate under Part 91 regulations, which were originally meant for personal flights, instead of Part 135 regulations, which are more stringent rules meant for commercial flights, according to the Senate minority leader.

Schumer is calling for tougher regulations and inspections.

"A ramp inspection is a surprise inspection," he said.

Former NTSB vice chair says "25-mile exemption" should not apply

Bruce Landsberg, a retired vice chair of the NTSB who has focused on aviation safety for decades, says the FAA rarely goes out to inspect facilities under Part 91.

"We made a recommendation back in 1995 to address this, and then again in 2019 after the FlyNYON crash," he said. "These are commercial operations. They need to operate at the commercial level, but they're not. They're operating under the 25-mile exemption. That's not right."

The loophole applies when you're traveling less than 25 miles. It means tour helicopters that take off and land at the same place face fewer regulations. For example, transport helicopters that take off and land at different spots face more regulations.

"We've talked to the FAA, and they do seem sympathetic to what we're asking for," Schumer said. "It just totally breaks your heart when you see that picture ... We have to do something about it. I don't want to see any more pictures like that."

CBS News New York reached out to New York Helicopter Tours and has not heard back. Online, the company said it's working with investigators and has been asked to stop speaking with the press.

We left messages for FlyNYON management and are waiting to hear back.