Heat advisory, air quality alert for NYC, N.J. as hottest weather of the year so far settles in

New York City is under a heat advisory and air quality alert as unseasonably hazy, hot and humid weather settles in across the Tri-State Area.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m., Wednesday for New York City and most of New Jersey. The heat index values will range from 95 to 100 degrees.

CBS News New York

An air quality alert is also in place through 11 p.m. Tuesday due to elevated ground-level ozone, adding to the discomfort.

CBS News New York

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days.

Today's weather

The day starts off balmy, with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s, but it won't take long for the heat to ramp up.

By the afternoon, expect hazy sunshine and high humidity, pushing heat index values into the mid and upper 90s.

CBS News New York

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible north and west of the city. The odds are low, at only about a 20% chance.

Breaking a record or two isn't out of the question. Places like Newark will likely reach heat wave status with their third straight 90-plus degree day.

CBS News New York

Tuesday night stays warm and stuffy, with temperatures only dipping into the 70s.

Heat will die down heading into weekend

Wednesday brings more of the same heat and haze, but with a better chance for thunderstorms. Some of those storms could turn strong.

Relief finally arrives Thursday, with temperatures dropping more than 20 degrees.