Memorial services for Dr. Hazel Dukes set to begin in Harlem

Memorial services for Dr. Hazel Dukes, a trailblazing civil rights leader, will start Tuesday in Harlem.

A public viewing began at 7 p.m. at the Mother AME Zion Church. A second viewing will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, followed by her funeral at 10:30 a.m.

Dukes attended Mother AME Zion Church regularly, and now it will be the same place where her funeral services will take place.

"She always said, 'I want, when it's time for me to go, when my eyes shall close in this life, I want my funeral service at Mother Zion,'" Rev. Dr. Malcolm J. Byrd said.

Byrd says his relationship with Dukes went beyond the church walls.

"I'm gonna miss those times going to her home, eating her food. She was a magnificent cook," he said. "I wouldn't be seated here in this chair as the pastor of this church if it wasn't for her guidance, for her wisdom."

"She knew that the baton ultimately had to be passed"

Dukes, known to many as "Ma Dukes," was president of the New York NAACP for nearly five decades and fought tirelessly for voting rights, fair housing and education.

She was born in Montgomery, Alabama – the birthplace of the civil rights movement – then moved to Roslyn in North Hempstead, Long Island, where she became the first Black woman to work for the Nassau County attorney's office. She was one of the few women to serve as national president of the NAACP, and presided over its New York Conference starting in 1977.

Dukes remained active in politics until her death, administering the oath of office when Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as the first woman elected governor of New York in 2023, and supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

"In every room where is justice is discussed, in every room where DEI is advocated, in every room where women are fighting that their voices may be heard, Hazel Dukes will be there," Byrd said.

She died on March 1 at the age of 92.

"She left significant deposits in generations behind her as she moved about," Byrd said. "Because she knew that the baton ultimately had to be passed."

"Mom was a committed civil rights leader in New York City and the nation and worked tirelessly on the frontlines almost to the end. We find comfort in knowing that while she's no longer with us physically, but resting in the bosom of Jesus," her son, Ronald Dukes, said in a statement.

"She was a force of nature for justice and an activist of the highest order. She made a difference, and we will forever be indebted to her," said Rev. Al Sharpton, adding, "We will never have another Hazel Dukes, but I am grateful that we had this one."