Hazel Dukes, New York civil rights leader, dies at 92, Sharpton says

Dr. Hazel Dukes, an iconic civil rights leader and president of the NAACP New York State Conference, has died, according to a statement from Rev. Al Sharpton.

She was 92.

"I'm saddened to hear of the passing of my true friend, sister and friend for more than 40 years, Hazel Dukes. She was a force of nature for justice and an activist of the highest order. She made a difference, and we will forever be indebted to her. I spoke to her by phone just two days ago. We will never have another Hazel Dukes, but I am grateful that we had this one," Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, said Saturday.

Dr. Hazel N. Dukes, president of the NAACP New York State Conference and a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, speaks during a press conference announcing State Senator Brian Benjamin as her Lt. Governor on August 26, 2021 in New York City. Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

Dukes was born and raised in Alabama before making history in New York as the first Black American to work for the Nassau County Attorney's Office.

Dukes was active in politics until her death. She supported Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election and stood by New York City Mayor Eric Adams when he was charged with corruption last year.

In 2023, she administered the oath of office to Gov. Kathy Hochul, the first woman elected governor of New York.