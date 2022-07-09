Police: 14-year-old stabbed to death at West Harlem subway station

NEW YORK -- A teenager was stabbed to death at a West Harlem subway station Saturday.

As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, another life has been lost in what neighbors are calling a senseless act of violence.

It happened around 3 p.m. inside the 137th Street-City College station in Hamilton Heights. Police had the entrance to the train station blocked off as the investigation continues.

Police sources tell CBS2 this was not a random attack and that the victim was in an argument with the assailant prior to the incident.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the stomach on the northbound 1 train platform.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, but police say they do have an idea of who they're looking for.

One witness says three teenagers were trying to rob the victim when he was stabbed.

"And I see the kid bleeding, bleeding from the side of the waist, and then when he fell, then the police was coming downstairs. They grabbed him and ran with him inside the ambulance to try to save his life. He did a great job, but I think it was too late," the witness said.

