15-year-old boy arrested in deadly Hamilton Heights subway stabbing

NEW YORK -- A teenager is facing murder charges for the deadly stabbing of a 14-year-old boy on a subway platform in Hamilton Heights.

That 15-year-old suspect is being charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim from Saturday's deadly attack has been identified as 14-year-old Ethan Reyes, from Yonkers.

Condolences poured in as loved ones left flowers at his family's doorstep. Residents in his quiet neighborhood told CBS2 the family only moved to the block in recent months.

The stabbing happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on the platform of the northbound 1 train at the 137th Street-City College station.

Police say there was some sort of dispute on the street that trickled into the station. Eventually, an altercation led to Reyes being stabbed at least once in the stomach.

Investigators were able to locate a knife and what they believe to be a broomstick that were used in the violent crime.

Not long after, police took the suspect, who has not been named, into custody at 173rd Street and Broadway. They say he was bleeding from the back and abdomen and had an injury to his hip. He was treated at a nearby hospital and arrested Sunday morning.

Trains at the 137th Street-City College station were back in service Sunday, and straphangers told CBS2's Alecia Reid the recent attacks in subways have them on high alert.

"It's always very scary. You always have to keep keenly aware of what's going on, especially now during this climate, especially now with the youth around here. They're angry. They're mad," Hamilton Heights resident Michael Naranjo said.

"I have a brother that's 16 years old that be outside. I have a brother that's 19, and I really be scared for them," Hamilton Heights resident Wilkauiy Manard said. "I even walk around with a pepper spray."

"I believe that if there's more police presence on the train that it can probably alleviate some of the concerns that passengers have," said Hamilton Heights resident Freille Stange.

Mayor Eric Adams was out meeting neighbors Sunday, letting them know he's working to keep them safe.

Earlier this morning, @RepEspaillat and I met with the community at the site of last night’s stabbing in Harlem.



The work of public safety begins with conversations like this. With letting New Yorkers know their leaders are working around the clock to protect them. pic.twitter.com/J5VjJIbqdh — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 10, 2022

"It's deeply saddening because it's tragic," said Barry Weinberg, chair of Manhattan Community Board 9.

Weinberg says there's a desperate need for resources to keep teens and young adults off the streets.

"We've also requested for this specific area, from 134th to 140th streets around Broadway, that violence interrupters as part of the Cure Violence program be brought here like they have in other hotspots in the city, and we've never gotten that type of investment," he said.

Police say Saturday's attack was not random and that the victim and his attacker knew each other. At this time, police are not looking for any other suspects.