1 dead, 1 critically hurt after being struck by driver in Harlem

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being struck by a driver in Harlem on Thursday evening.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on West 125th Street near Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver of a red Hyundai Tucson slammed into two male pedestrians, then hit an unoccupied parked NYPD vehicle and an unoccupied tractor trailer.

"I hear, it was like explosion. Hit the gray car that was waiting over here. Then the pieces, they flew off, hit my car too. And then when he hit the gray car, he ran into the truck over there," one witness said. "I was panicked. I was in shock. It's like I saw everything in slow motion."

One person was killed and another was critically hurt after being struck by a driver in Harlem on March 19, 2026. CBS News New York

According to police, one victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, and the other was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside and was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

Helmets and pieces of metal could be seen on the roadway.

The driver, a 49-year-old man, was taken into custody. He has not been charged at this time, but police said alcohol could have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.