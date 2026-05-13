New Yorker describes hantavirus quarantine experience after cruise ship outbreak: "Trying to stay positive"

A New York native is among the 18 American passengers who are quarantining in Nebraska after being on the cruise ship at the center of the deadly hantavirus outbreak.

Jake Rosmarin is one of three New Yorkers who were on the M/V Hondius. Rosmarin, originally from Monroe in Orange County, described his time so far in the quarantine facility.

"I know I'm in the best care possible, and I'm just trying to stay positive," he told CBS News New York's Mary Calvi.

"It was a really scary time"

Rosmarin said the trip went downhill during the last 24 to 48 hours when passengers learned there was a confirmed case of hantavirus.

"It was that week following before we could get off the ship and repatriated by the United States, that was a really scary time, specifically for me," he said.

Rosmarin said it was frightening that no government wanted the ship to disembark at their ports due to the virus.

Once-in-a-lifetime trip

Rosmarin described the trip as an expedition journey, and said the passengers weren't on a typical cruise. He said there were only 113 passengers and everyone knew each other.

He said some of their destinations included South Georgia Island, where they saw the largest king penguin colony in the world, and Tristan da Cunha.

"We got to swim in the middle of the ocean, not far from the equator, where the ocean was over 15,000 feet deep," he said. "Overall, I mean it was a really, really unbelievable experience."

In quarantine, Rosmarin said he doesn't do much during the day besides blood work, temperature checks and relax. There's also a stationary bike inside the room for exercise.

Rosmarin said he feels well and he has no symptoms. He will continue to be monitored in quarantine for a total of 40 days.