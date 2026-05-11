Hantavirus outbreak: 2 Georgia residents exposed arrive at Emory University Hospital for evaluation

Two Georgia residents believed to have been exposed to hantavirus arrived in Atlanta on Monday and were taken to Emory University Hospital after being transported through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, federal health officials confirmed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the patients were part of a coordinated federal repatriation effort involving American citizens who were exposed aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, where an outbreak of the Andes variant of hantavirus has prompted international medical response measures.

Video from Monday morning showed the two patients being removed from an ambulance on stretchers and taken into Emory University Hospital for evaluation and care. Their current conditions were not immediately released.

The Georgia cases are among a small number of U.S. patients tied to the cruise ship cluster. Federal officials said 16 other exposed passengers are being treated in Omaha, Nebraska, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a designated specialty facility for emerging infectious diseases.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, working with the State Department and CDC, coordinated airlifts to bring exposed passengers back to the United States for monitoring and treatment. Health officials said each patient is undergoing clinical assessment upon arrival at designated treatment centers.

"HHS is coordinating across the federal government and with international partners to secure the safe return of American citizens exposed to the Andes variant of hantavirus aboard the cruise ship," Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement. "Protecting the health and safety of Americans remains our highest priority."

CDC teams have been deployed to assess passengers and coordinate with state health departments on contact tracing and exposure monitoring. The agency has also issued a Health Alert Network advisory to clinicians about recent hantavirus clusters linked to the outbreak.

Health officials emphasized that the overall risk to the public remains extremely low. Hantavirus is typically not spread from person to person, with transmission considered rare and generally limited to close-contact situations.

Earlier reporting from CBS News Atlanta found that Georgia public health officials were already monitoring two residents connected to the cruise ship exposure before their return to the state.

Emory University Hospital has not released additional details on the patients' conditions or treatment plan.