Habitat for Humanity builds 1st 3D-printed home on Long Island

A New York family of four is moving into Habitat for Humanity's first predominantly 3D-printed home.

The house in Brentwood took just weeks to build and cost half the price of a typical single-family home, according to Habitat for Humanity of Long Island.

The Cabrera family received the keys to their new home during a ceremony in the Town of Islip last week. Soon, they'll move out of their cramped basement apartment.

"It's incredible," said Starky Cabrera, who is days away from moving in with his wife and two children.

3D-printed home has a hurricane-proof foundation

The home in Suffolk County was erected in two weeks and has a hurricane-proof concrete foundation, walls and insulation built by 3D printers.

The neighborhood was abuzz with anticipation.

"The first ever 3D-built home for affordable housing on Long Island. So it's a really, very special home and they are a special family," said Diane Manders, Habitat for Humanity of Long Island's CEO.

300 hours of "sweat equity"

The Cabreras helped build their new home and will contribute to other Habitat for Humanity houses as part of their 300 hours of "sweat equity."

"It's a dream for my family," said Carmen Cabrera.

"That truly is the American dream and seeing it come to fruition right here in our town is really, really special," said Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter.

New York state, the federal government, the county and the town pitched in through grants and donations that help low-to-moderate income families buy homes and stay in them on Long Island.