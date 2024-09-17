Traffic at George Washington Bridge facing major delays for morning rush after equipment malfunction

NEW YORK -- Traffic at the George Washington Bridge is facing major delays for the Tuesday morning commute.

Delays are now just under an hour to get through the toll plaza after overnight construction had three lanes closed. All lanes have since reopened, but traffic is backed up onto I-95, Rt. 46 and Rt. 4.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said paving equipment malfunctioned, so crews were delayed reopening the road in time for the morning rush.

Drivers heading into Manhattan should use the Holland or Lincoln tunnels instead.

The construction and overnight lane closures have been going on for several months. A fuel spill on the Cross Bronx Expressway also made for a messy commute on the bridge earlier this month.

The GWB stretches across the Hudson River, connecting Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan to Fort Lee in Bergen County, New Jersey. The suspension bridge has an upper and lower deck, with a total of 14 lanes.

