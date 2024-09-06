Watch CBS News
Local News

Major delays on George Washington Bridge, Cross Bronx Expressway due to fuel spill

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Fuel spill snarls traffic on George Washington Bridge, Cross Bronx Expressway
Fuel spill snarls traffic on George Washington Bridge, Cross Bronx Expressway 00:51

NEW YORK - It's a rough morning on the roads for drivers who use the Cross Bronx Expressway and George Washington Bridge Friday. 

A fuel spill on the Cross Bronx Expressway near Grand Concourse caused major traffic backups. 

Hazmat units responded to the scene to clean up the spill, which took place around 5 a.m. The accident involved a tractor-trailer. Responding crews were intermittently shutting lanes to clean up the mess. 

At the George Washington Bridge, there were traffic delays of 90 minutes or more. Drivers headed into Manhattan were urged to use the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels instead. 

First Alert Traffic's Guy Staniar urged drivers to avoid the George Washington Bridge and Cross Bronx Expressway if possible. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.