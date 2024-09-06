Major delays on George Washington Bridge, Cross Bronx Expressway due to fuel spill

NEW YORK - It's a rough morning on the roads for drivers who use the Cross Bronx Expressway and George Washington Bridge Friday.

A fuel spill on the Cross Bronx Expressway near Grand Concourse caused major traffic backups.

Hazmat units responded to the scene to clean up the spill, which took place around 5 a.m. The accident involved a tractor-trailer. Responding crews were intermittently shutting lanes to clean up the mess.

At the George Washington Bridge, there were traffic delays of 90 minutes or more. Drivers headed into Manhattan were urged to use the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels instead.

First Alert Traffic's Guy Staniar urged drivers to avoid the George Washington Bridge and Cross Bronx Expressway if possible.