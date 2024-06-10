Lane closures this week at NYC bridges and tunnels. See when to expect delays.

FDR Drive will partially close over weekend for bridge installation

NEW YORK -- New Jersey and Staten Island drivers should expect lane closures and delays this week at the bridges and tunnels around New York City.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced several lane closures that started over the weekend on the George Washington Bridge, Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel, Bayonne Bridge and Goethals Bridge.

The GWB closures wrapped up before the Monday commute, but the following remain in effect this week.

Holland Tunnel lane closures

Both the Holland and Lincoln tunnel lane closures take place in the overnight hours.

At the Holland Tunnel, one eastbound lane will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Thursday, June 13.

Lincoln Tunnel lane closures

The Lincoln Tunnel's north tube will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Wednesday, June 12.

Drivers approaching from 10th Avenue have to use the right lane on 40th Street for tunnel access to New Jersey. Drivers heading into New York will not be impacted.

Bayonne Bridge lane closures

Unlike the tunnels, the Bayonne Bridge lane closures coincide with the morning commute.

One southbound right lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day through Friday, June 14. On Tuesday, June 11, one northbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Goethals Bridge lane closures

As for the Goethals Bridge, one westbound left lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

See live updates from the Port Authority for the latest crossing times.