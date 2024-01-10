Gusty winds uproot tree in front of home on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- While New York City didn't bear the brunt of Tuesday's storm, the high winds took down trees and caused some power outages across the five boroughs.
CBS New York's Shosh Bedrosian is checking out the damage in the Great Kills neighborhood of Staten Island.
She found a tree that toppled onto a home on Leverett Avenue, almost completely uprooted from the sidewalk.
It landed on the front of the house, where it appear to have only damaged the gutter.
Residents said the winds were extremely gusty Tuesday night, but they didn't find much other damage around the neighborhood.
Some cable service was knocked out, and where this particular tree fell, the cable box could be seen lifted from the ground, as well.
Con Edison reported about 300 customers without power overnight,
The storm also caused problems for the New York City Ferry. Service remains suspended Wednesday on the Rockaway route because of the high winds.
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island both closed early Tuesday and plan to open late Wednesday. The first visitor sail from Battery Park will be at 10:10 a.m.
