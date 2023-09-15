Great Jack-O'-Lantern Blaze returns to Westchester County for its 19th year

CROTON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. -- Thousands of hand-carved pumpkins are ready to light up the night in Westchester County.

It's the return of the Great Jack-O'-Lantern Blaze, opening Friday night at the historic Van Cortlandt Manor.

As CBS New York's Tony Aiello reports, the fall season sensation is now in its 19th year.

They scrape and saw, cut and carve, putting in months of work for weeks of mildly frightening fun.

"At this point of the game, it's become a tradition for families to come back year after year with their kids, and now grandkids, coming back to the Blaze," said Artistic Director Michael Natiello.

Natiello is the pumpkin display pioneer who, over 19 years, has helped grow the Blaze into a major autumn attraction.

Impressive during the day, it is magical at night.

Hand-carved pumpkins, 8,000 of them, some real, some made of foam, glow on the grounds of Van Cortlandt Manor.

"It's unique. It's an art experience. It's outside. It's like a perfect autumnal Halloween experience," Natiello said.

Old favorites are back; the Museum of Pumpkin Art is always a scream.

New additions include dozens of "Pumpkin Pals" -- clowns and aerial acrobats. There's an elaborately engineered Ferris wheel and a circus sideshow, including strongman and sword swallower.

It's an immersive experience, Instagrammable and memorable for visitors from all over.

"People come from as far as Japan, Europe ... It's gained, like, worldwide popularity or notoriety," Natiello said.

People keep coming, so they'll keep carving.

Due to demand, the Blaze now operates a second location in Old Bethpage, Long Island. That opens next weekend.

All proceeds benefit the preservation group Historic Hudson Valley.

For more information, visit pumpkinblaze.org.