Brooklyn art project featuring melting ice calls attention to climate threats

Melting ice exhibit in Brooklyn urges action on climate change

NEW YORK -- Art with a special message is now on display in Brooklyn.

A community art project featuring melting ice was installed at Grand Army Plaza on Saturday.

It's meant to call attention to climate threats.

Observers were invited to use the podium to call for action on climate change.

"We want the federal government, in particular the Senate, to follow the House and pass climate legislation, so we're investing in clean energy, clean transportation and building efficiency," said Julie Tighe, president of the New York League on Conservation Voters.

The sculpture will remain at Grand Army Plaza until it melts away.

