Gov. Hochul turns to heavy hitters Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton at rally targeting women voters

NEW YORK -- With five days to go and polls tightening, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin are working hard to get their voters to the polls.

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and state Attorney General Letitia James were rallying for the governor at Barnard College.

It was no coincidence those stumping were all women. The governor's top goal at the event was to win over female voters.

READ MORE: Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election details and deadlines

Hochul's rally on the Upper West Side brought out the stars of the Democratic party. They slammed Rep. Zeldin's opposition to abortion rights and highlighted their concerns that he'll cut funding for abortion services if elected.

"Of course they want to turn back the clock on abortion. They spent 50 years trying to make that happen," Clinton said.

"We cannot sit it out. We cannot stand by the sidelines. The right to make decisions about our bodies. The ability to have basic health care," James said.

Harris was expected to speak later in the evening.

READ MORE: Polls show tight race for New York governor as Early Voting continues

Zeldin has repeatedly hammered Hochul on crime and public safety, but the governor's campaign got some good news Thursday when the NYPD announced a decrease in gun violence -- 85 shooting incidents in the month of October this year, compared to 128 in October of 2021.

Still, many other major crimes are up compared to last year, and subway crimes are up 40 percent.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell attempted to deflate Zeldin's complaints on subway safety, saying, "Our officers are elevating their work every day, particularly in the subway system, where the public is seeing our visible presence, extensive coverage in trains and platforms, and more engagement with riders and those who work in the system."

READ MORE: City workers, lawmaker seen taking down illegal Lee Zeldin campaign signs

Zeldin had his own late-day rally Thursday upstate to get out the vote, and on Wednesday he spoke about his confidence in pulling off an upset victory and his desire to cut taxes, even if the state faces deficits.

"I support getting rid of the estate tax in New York. I personally, I'd be in favor of there not being an income tax, but even if you're able to reduce the income tax across the board, even a reduction would be positive progress," Zeldin said.

Hochul has argued that in this year's budget there is a middle class tax cut, and officials have tried to deal with inflation by eliminating the state gas tax through the end of the year.