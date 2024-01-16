Local News

Post Malone, The Killers, 21 Savage, SZA & more headline New York City's 2024 Governors Ball

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Some big-name musicians will headline this year's Governors Ball.

Post Malone headlines Friday's lineup, along with Rauw Alejandro.

The Killers and 21 Savage take the stage Saturday, along with Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter and many more.

The weekend wraps up with performers including SZA, Peso Pluma and "Mean Girls" star Renee Rapp.

The music festival runs June 7-9 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. This will be the event's second year in the new location.

Music fans from around the world travel to New York City to attend.

Tickets go on sale Thursday. For more information, click here.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 7:55 PM EST

