CBS New York visits the pink carpet for the movie premiere of reimagined "Mean Girls"

NEW YORK -- Twenty years after the movie "Mean Girls" came out, it is returning to theaters with a new twist on the modern classic.

CBS New York was on the pink carpet on Monday night for the movie's premiere.

The film has been reimagined for a new generation -- social media and all.

The hit high school comedy was first brought to life by Tina Fey in 2004 and then turned into a Broadway show.

"Take the best of Broadway, put it back on film. It was so fun," Fey said.

When asked what she thinks it says about "Mean Girls" that 20 years later people still love it and want to see it, Fey said, "I think a lot of it has to do with the performances in the original movie."

Lindsay Lohan, from the classic original, joined the new cast on the pink carpet. Stepping in her shoes on screen is Angourie Rice playing a new student who is welcomed by a trio of popular girls known as "The Plastics." But her downfall is falling for the queen bee's ex-boyfriend.

"It is a story that's proven to be timeless," said actor Christopher Briney, who plays Aaron Samuels.

"I'm super-proud to be playing a character who asks the question, 'Who would I be if I didn't care what anyone thought of me?'" said Auli'i Cravalho, who portrays Janis.

As for the new spin on the movie, actress Avantika, who plays Karen Shetty, said, "It's got music, it's more colorful, and we've got incredible diversity in the cast."

With the same important message.

"That young women should just support each other," do-director Samatha Jayne said.

The movie's directors said being part of the film was an honor.

"We're not trying to replace the original, and we're not trying to replace the Broadway. They're great," Arturo Perez Jr. said, adding when asked if he felt pressure making the film, "Oh yeah, of course. It's a big responsibility."

When asked what her favorite line in the movie is, Avantika said, "'Danny DeVito, I love your work.'"

"'I'm sick'" Briney said.

And for the true "Mean Girls" fans, this one's for you.

"'She doesn't even go here,'" said Daniel Franzese, who played Damian in the original cast.

One of the iconic lines in "Mean Girls" is "You cant sit with us!." Well, you can sit in theaters nationwide to see "Mean Girls" on Friday.

"Mean Girls" is being released by Paramount Pictures. Paramount is the parent company of CBS New York.