New York City air quality improving, but health advisory remains in effect Friday

NEW YORK -- While the air quality in New York City is showing major improvement, a health advisory remains in effect until midnight.

Class are being held remotely Friday at city schools, but a number of big events are back on for the weekend.

Visibility improved Thursday compared to Wednesday, but the Air Quality Index levels meant it was still unhealthy to breathe in the fine particulate matter in the smoky air.

In the Bronx -- where asthma rates and air quality are areas of concern -- it was an unwelcome addition to what doctors and residents were already dealing with.

"It's actually exacerbating the pollution we already have," St. Barnabas Hospital pulmonologist Dr. David Chong told CBS2.

"I noticed my breathing wasn't acting right, and if I walk from my building to the corner, I'll be out of breath," Bronx resident Darnella Price said.

Local businesses were also feeling the effects. Many are still recovering from the last time customers were urged to wear masks and stay inside during the pandemic.

"Even though delivery is a lot, it doesn't cover the dine-in part. So pretty bad for the restaurant," said Matt Supedan, manager of Jin Ramen on the Upper West Side.

"Restaurants are still recovering from the pandemic. It's a small profit margin business, so any loss of revenue is a hit," New York City Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie said. "Hopefully, this is not going to be more than another day or two."

The city's response to the air quality crisis has drawn criticism from local leaders, despite Mayor Eric Adams insisting he and city agencies acted as quickly as they could.

"The response certainly felt flat-footed on all levels. I don't think residents knew exactly what was coming, and I think a lot of information was disseminated much later than I would've wanted to see it happen," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

"What we should really prevent doing is giving any indication that this administration didn't proactively respond and didn't move in the right direction to let New Yorkers know," Adams said.

Several events were postponed or canceled Thursday, like horse racing at Yonkers Raceway and Belmont Park, and zoos and aquariums remained closed.

Governors Ball is set to kick off Friday, with gates opening at 11:45 a.m.

Even as the air quality improves and skies brighten, one pulmonologist told CBS2 people should keep an eye out for symptoms in the coming days. Small particulate matter can cause inflammation days after exposure.