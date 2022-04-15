Watch CBS News

Good Friday marked with Way of the Cross procession over the Brooklyn Bridge

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - It's Good Friday, the day Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus. 

The new bishop of the Catholic diocese of Brooklyn marked his first Way of the Cross procession. 

It symbolizes the suffering of Jesus on the way to his crucifixion. 

The procession started at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint James in Downtown Brooklyn and continued over the Brooklyn Bridge for the first time since the start of the pandemic. 

