Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith lifts Giants to 4-3 win over Mets

Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith hit a tiebreaking RBI single against his former team in the 10th inning leading the San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 win over the New York Mets on Friday night.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Giants, who dealt relievers Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval, as well as outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, prior to Thursday's trade deadline.

The Mets overcame a 3-0 deficit to force extra innings before losing their fourth straight game and falling out of first place in the National League East. New York is a half-game behind Philadelphia.

Casey Schmitt and Patrick Bailey each had an RBI double and Jung Hoo Lee added a run-scoring groundout before Pete Alonso began the Mets' comeback with a homer in the seventh — the 249th of his career. Alonso is within three homers of Darryl Strawberry, who holds the franchise record at 252.

The Mets tied the game in the eighth when Juan Soto had an RBI single and Alonso lofted a sacrifice fly.

But, Ryan Walker (3-4) retired New York in order in the ninth and Smith, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Mets, singled home automatic runner Willy Adames with one out in the 10th.

Randy Rodríguez worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th by striking our Ronny Maurcio to earn his second save.

Giants starter Robbie Ray gave up one run in seven innings. Mets starter David Peterson allowed two runs in six innings.

Key moment

Smith's go-ahead single gave him his first pinch-hit RBI of the season and the 24th of his career.

Key stat

Francisco Lindor, who singled before Soto's RBI single, and Alonso had hits in the same game for just the 10th time in 42 games, dating to June 12. The two are batting a combined .191 (62-for-325) in that span.

Up next

The three-game series continues Saturday when Giants LHP Carson Whisenhunt (0-0, 7.20 ERA) opposes Mets RHP Kodai Senga (7-3, 2.00).