Geriatric care improvements needed immediately in New York, doctors say

As Americans live longer, there's a dire need to create an age-friendly health care system. But right now, there aren't enough doctors specializing in geriatrics to care for older adults.

In CBS News New York's latest report on the Cost of Caregiving, reporter Jennifer Bisram looks at what's being done and who is stepping up to handle this critical care for seniors.

New York is sorely lacking geriatricians

According to the American Board of Medical Specialties, New York state has 641 certified physicians in geriatric care for a population of 4.6 million people 60 years and older, which equates to one geriatrician for every 7,100 people.

"We have not built out patient practices to help the growing population with multiple medical problems who have functional and care needs," Dr. Maria Carney said. "It's still set up like it was 20-30 years ago.

"We don't have enough geriatrics. We do not have enough primary care physicians or practices equipped to care for this population," she added.

Carney says the time for geriatricians is now, and as the aging population continues to grow, the need will soar. She should know. She's the chief of geriatrics at Northwell Health and the author of "The Aging Revolution."

"If we don't address this aging crisis, then where are we in 10-15 years? I think it's going to impact families greatly," Carney said.

"It's a very special population"

Angela Decaprariis-Salerno spoke to CBS News New York on her 80th birthday and remembered her first visit with her geriatrician several years ago.

"She wasn't looking at me like I was some 30-year-old. She was looking at me like a person who's in my 70s," Decaprariis-Salerno said. "As we get older, our metabolism starts slowing down. We can't take the doses other people take. We are more susceptible to infection because we are older."

The bubbly and still very healthy Long Islander says every time she steps into an examination room now she feels comfortable and genuinely cared for, with that compassion being felt through the stethoscope.

Dr. Sukhminder Sahansra is her geriatrician.

"It's a very special population. They have such stories they've lived throughout their lives. Part of their care, part of helping them age as gracefully as they can," Sahansra said.

The 42-year-old doctor, who works at NYU Langone's Geriatric Medicine office in Mineola, said despite the longer visits and complexity of care that comes with treating multiple chronic conditions at times, she's passionate about her patients.

"I love when they'll share things. I've learned things. Sometimes I'll do things they've said they've done," Sahansra said. "It also reminds me of my grandparents -- the lessons we've learned from them growing up."

"We need to improve the workforce to care for older adults"

Geriatricians make less money than most physicians and specialists, about $258,000 annually, compared to an average of $350,000 for many physician salaries, according to the American Medical Association.

Elder care training, the AMA says, is also not required in all medical school programs, making it harder for doctors to specialize in this field.

"We need more geriatric training, need it in physicians, in nursing, nurse practitioner, social workers. We need to improve the workforce to care for older adults with multiple medical problems," Carney said.

"If you feel you're just being looked at as a number, go and find yourself a geriatric physician who will look at you as more, because they know what's happening to your body as you age," Decaprariis-Salerno said.

It's all about addressing the aging crisis, one doctor at a time.