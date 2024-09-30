George Washington Bridge traffic facing hour-long delays for morning rush after debris spill

NEW YORK -- Drivers at the George Washington Bridge are facing major delays for the morning commute into New York City.

As of 8 a.m., delays were up to an hour at the upper level toll plaza. Chopper 2 was overhead, where a truck carrying an oversized load spilled wood onto the roadway.

At one point, all lanes on the upper level were closed, as crews moved the truck to local streets. The upper level has since reopened, but delays stretch back to where Route 80 meets I-95.

Drivers should use the lower level, or avoid the bridge altogether using the Holland or Lincoln tunnels.

Earlier this month, an equipment malfunction led to extensive delays at the bridge, which stretches across the Hudson River, connecting Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan to Fort Lee in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Stick with CBS News New York for the latest traffic updates.