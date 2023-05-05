NEW YORK -- Congressman George Santos has been in office for four months, achieving a notoriety that has made him a name far beyond his Long Island district.

In an exclusive interview with CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point," the controversial congressman reveals how he intends to use that notoriety to try to achieve results in Washington.

After his inauspicious entry into the House, the last thing you might have expected to hear from Santos was a detailed plan that he thinks will finally force Congress to repeal the SALT bill. Whether it works remains to be seen, but it's something no one else has tried.

"Marcia, I've made it clear. The Speaker needs my vote for the next debt limit," Santos said.

The man who some say lied his way into Congress told Kramer he's got a bold plan to force Congress to repeal the SALT bill that limited the deductibility of state and local taxes. He's simply going to trade his vote on the debt limit for SALT.

"Are you really saying you're holding hostage your vote on the debt limit?" Kramer said.

"And that's my vote to hold hostage, and my district supports me for it," Santos said.

In a wide-ranging interview, Santos also told Kramer he is learning to use the notoriety his indiscretion thrust upon him.

"When you're running for Congress, Marcia, you're running to go be the voice of your community. Now, it happens that I have a very loud voice, and I'm starting to understand what I can do with it for the good and, you know, take lemons and turn them into margaritas. Not lemonade, it's boring," Santos said.

Kramer says Santos was anything but boring during an extended edition of "The Point."

He talked about everything from his favorite joke late night talk show hosts told about him to how he's going to co-sponsor a bill with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

You can watch the entire interview Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2 and streaming on CBS News New York.