New York City considering trash containerization to combat rat problem

NEW YORK -- City leaders are looking at an idea for trash collection that they believe will help get rid of the rat problem.

Currently in use in Paris, Amsterdam and London, it's called trash containerization -- a form of using individual bins and shared containers to hold trash.

The drawback is that it could force New York City to eliminate 150,000 parking spots across the city.

By this fall, the city could start a new pilot program in West Harlem that would install large trash containers in parking spots on up to 10 residential blocks and at more than a dozen schools.

On residential blocks, trash collection will double from three times a week to six.

