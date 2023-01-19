New Jersey veteran claims Rep. George Santos organized fundraiser for dying dog, then pocketed the money

Veteran says George Santos took money from fundraiser for dying dog

Veteran says George Santos took money from fundraiser for dying dog

Veteran says George Santos took money from fundraiser for dying dog

NEW YORK -- Adding to the long list of people duped by George Santos is a New Jersey veteran who says the congressman organized a fundraiser for his dying dog in 2016, only to pocket the money for himself.

When 47-year-old Rich Osthoff first approached Santos in 2016, the New Jersey veteran was disabled, homeless and desperate for help. His service dog, Sapphire, had developed a life-threatening cyst that required immediate surgery.

"That dog save my life more than twice ... She knew when my moods were changing, she knew when I was depressed, going manic," Osthoff said.

A veterinary tech recommended Santos, who at the time went by the name Anthony Devolder and claimed to run a charity called Friends of Pets United.

RELATED STORY: Rep. Ritchie Torres calls for deeper dive into every aspect of embattled George Santos' life

Santos created a GoFundMe, writing "when a veteran reaches out to ask for help, how can you say no..."

In two months, the campaign raised the necessary $3,000.

"I wanted to go back to the vet. He wouldn't let me have the money to go the veterinarian. I had to go through his veterinarian, through all of his services. And that's when I started to realize it was getting very difficult to deal with this guy," Osthoff said.

Text messages show the two arguing back and forth with Santos writing the vet couldn't operate "because it's very invasive."

RELATED STORY: Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

Michael Boll, a veterans advocate, said he tried to mediate, but Santos refused to give up the money and then disappeared.

"We tried to contact the authorities down where Rich lives and press charges, but there wasn't enough information to do that," he said.

Without the fundraising money, Sapphire died a few months later.

"I had to panhandle for the money, beg and plead just to have her euthanatized," Osthoff said.

RELATED STORY: George Santos volunteer Teodora Choolfaian outraged by his fabrications now urging him to resign: "This is a fake... a charlatan"

Losing Sapphire was so heartbreaking that Osthoff never forgot Santos' face. Imagine his surprise, when he saw the now-congressman on TV seven years later, accused of fraud.

"I got a sick feeling in my stomach when I saw his face. And as soon they said, what's your name today, is it George Santos or Anthony Devolder? Oh..." Osthoff said.

He's sharing his story now, so everyone will see the real Santos.