Rep. Ritchie Torres calls for deeper dive into every aspect of embattled George Santos' life

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- There were new calls Tuesday for a deeper look into embattled Congressman George Santos, who has admitted lying about his past.

Rep. Ritchie Torres joined 3rd Congressional District constituents in Great Neck and called for the Federal Election Commission to immediately launch an investigation of Santos for potential illegal activity and irregularities.

"He has essentially pretended to be a biracial Ukrainian-Belgian-Brazilian volleyball champion and brain cancer survivor," Torres said.

"Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the game," Santos said back in 2020.

At a 2019 event held by the conservative Walk Away Foundation, Santos urged members of the LGBTQ community to embrace Donald Trump, saying, "You can help educate other trans people from not having to follow the narrative that the media and the Democrats put forward."

Grant Lally, the Republican lawyer who runs the GOP-leaning newspaper The North Shore Leader, refused to endorse Santos from the start.

"I met with him in 2020 when he first ran. Right away, again, we thought he was very strange and, frankly, not a serious candidate," Lally said.

Lally said Santos did nothing but brag about his mansions and fancy cars.

Lally also showed CBS2 documents from police in Brazil. Santos admitted to stealing and forging checks to purchase expensive clothing and shoes in 2008.

Santos has attracted the attention of federal, state and local investigators after disclosing he earned $55,000 in 2021, but loaned his campaign $705,000 in 2022.

"Where did that money go? Or was it not real?" Lally said.

"Someone bought George Santos. the question is who bought him? It's up to Kevin McCarthy and the Republican leadership in Congress to find out immediately," said Democrat Robert Zimmerman, who Santos defeated in November.

"McCarthy says he cares about voter fraud. Well, how about the fraud perpetrated on the 700,000-plus people who live in this district?" said Jody Cass Finkel of the group Concerned Citizens of NY-03.

CBS2's repeated calls to Speaker McCarthy's and Congressman Santos' offices have not been returned.

