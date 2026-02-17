Gateway Tunnel Project work might restart in a few days, Schumer says

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says work on the Gateway Tunnel Project could restart in a matter of days.

The Trump administration halted funding, and the president said as recently as Monday on social media he was concerned about the project being over budget and not on time.

The only activity at the Gateway Tunnel Project in Hudson Yards Tuesday was Gov. Kathy Hochul visiting and meeting with laborers who are out of work.

The Gateway Development Commission said it has received about half of what is owed by the federal government, so "construction remains paused for now."

"This is very serious"

Around 1,000 union members say they're political pawns.

"If this doesn't come through, don't know what to do. Got a lot of bills. Got family, kids," Roland Bolanos said. "Everybody's rooting for Donald Trump to release these funds. I mean, this is very serious."

Monday, President Trump posted on social media, in part, "I am opposed to the future boondoggle known as 'Gateway,' in New York/New Jersey, because it will cost many BILLIONS OF DOLLARS more than projected or anticipated."

Hochul said the president only released some money Tuesday because of a federal court directive.

"You know who else told the president to release the money? I did. I called him four times, as recently as last night," Hochul said. "He said, 'Give me a call tomorrow.'"

Hochul explained the president needed to talk to his people.

"We don't know who the people are. We're the people. Talk to us," Hochul said.

Work is halted on both sides of the Hudson River. Hochul said she's speaking with New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill regularly.

"Until his illegal actions forced the project to shut down ... Gateway was on time and on budget," Sherrill posted on social media Monday.

"Workers will be getting back to work"

On Tuesday, Schumer said there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

"We expect the remaining $98 million to be sent over to Gateway in the next 24 hours, which means the workers will be getting back to work in a few days," Schumer said.

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican, said in a statement he believed the governor should work with the president to make sure the project is completed and "at the same time, we need to closely scrutinize it, so it is done on time, on budget, and in a fiscally responsible way."

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who helped secure funding for the project, said, "I have urged the White House to release the federal funding to keep the work going."