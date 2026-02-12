Deadline looms for Trump administration to unfreeze funding for Gateway Tunnel Project

A federal judge ruled the Trump administration needs to unfreeze millions earmarked for New York and New Jersey's Gateway Tunnel Project by Thursday.

Construction was halted after President Trump abruptly froze the $16 billion for the project in October. Although a judge temporarily blocked his actions, workers are still not back on the job.

A temporary restraining order was issued Friday night to prevent the project shutdown. A legal battle is now playing out while crews figure out if they're going to go back to work.

The Trump administration is facing the deadline to release $205 million owed unless an appeals court allows the government to continue withholding it.

Federal officials, state politicians clash in legal battle

Most of the project to fix the critical and aging tunnels is funded by federal grants. The Gateway Development Commission (GDC) said it and the federal government have been "legally bound" by the terms of the grants since the funding was secured in July 2024.

The Department of Transportation asked the court to pause the restraining order preventing the project shutdown.

"The government will be forced to disburse up to $200 million, without any obvious mechanism for recovering that money if the government prevails on appeal. That is irreparable injury," the government said in its filing.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said she is fighting hard to make sure the project is completed and demanded Trump's administration release the money.

"I took the president to court on Friday, and I won. The court demanded release that money, and he has yet to do so," Sherrill said Monday. "Here we are, all this equipment waiting to be put to work, all of you not on the job, because the president of the United States cares more about politics than he does about working men and women in this country."

Sources familiar with the project funding discussions told CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer that Trump demanded naming rights of Penn Station in New York and Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C., in exchange for freeing up the funding.

Thousands of jobs at jeopardy from construction pause

The GDC said 1,000 jobs were immediately lost when the pause went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

An extended pause would risk 11,000 construction jobs and an estimated 95,000 additional jobs related to the project, officials said.