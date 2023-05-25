Funeral today for Bill Perkins, former New York State Senator and City Council member for Harlem

NEW YORK -- A funeral will be held Thursday for longtime New York lawmaker Bill Perkins.

The former New York State Senator and New York City Council member died earlier this month at his Harlem home. He was 74.

Perkins spearheaded the fight against lead paint and stood in support of the five young men once facing rape charges in Central Park.

One of them, Yusef Salaam, is now running for the City Council seat Perkins held, crediting him for their eventual exoneration.

"Bill Perkins was a giant in this community who dedicated his life to Harlem, and I extend my deepest condolences to his wife Pam and his children," Salaam said in a statement when Perkins died. "He fought for change, and his lead paint law has undoubtedly saved countless lives."

Mayor Eric Adams called him a "very dear friend."

"I just have so many fond memories of a person who dedicated his life on uplifting people and fighting for justice," he said. "He had a very balanced approach."

Perkins retired after losing his city council seat to Kristin Richardson Jordan in 2021.

His funeral is being held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Corinthian Baptist Church on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.