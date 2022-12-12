Central Park gate being named "Gate of the Exonerated" for men formerly known as Central Park Five

Central Park gate renamed for men formerly known as Central Park Five

NEW YORK -- The Central Park Conservancy voted Monday to name one of the park's entrances after the men formerly know as the Central Park Five, whose lives changed forever when they entered Central Park from the northeast corner 33 years ago.

Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray and Kevin Richardson were falsely prosecuted for the brutal rape of a jogger in 1989.

Each spent six to 13 years in prison before their convictions were overturned in 2002.

To memorialized the injustices against them and recognize the city's mistake, the entrance will soon be known and the Gate of the Exonerated.

"Today's unanimous vote is the capstone of years of work with the Harlem community and Manhattan Community Board 10 to commemorate the Exonerated Five and all those wrongfully convicted of crimes. The Central Park Conservancy has worked alongside the Harlem community for more than 40 years, and we are proud to have helped the Gate of the Exonerated come to life in a way that emphasizes how Central Park is meant to be a place for everyone," said a Central Park Conservancy spokesperson.

Photos show workers chiseling the new name into a stone panel that will go up at the northeast entrance.

The new entrance is scheduled to be unveiled some time next week.