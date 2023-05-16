Bill Perkins, former state senator, City Council member, dies at 74

NEW YORK -- Former New York State Senator and City Council member Bill Perkins has died.

Perkins represented Harlem's 9th District on two occasions.

He was in the state senate from 2007-2017.

His wife Pamela Green Perkins said he died at his home in Harlem.

He was 74.

No cause of death has been given, and no funeral arrangements have been announced.

"I am deeply touched by today's news of his passing and his loss will be felt by all. In his work, Councilman Perkins made a difference in his leadership, utilizing his voice to bring about change and to improve the lives of others. He came to the defense of the Exonerated Five and took on Donald Trump in the face of injustice," said Rep. Adriano Espaillat. "Councilman Perkins showed courage during difficult times and was a fearless advocate for the vulnerable. He treated all with the respect, equity, and justice that they deserved, and he demanded change when and where it was needed the most. He and I served together in the New York State Senate, and during a critical time when I needed him the most, he was there, and his support remained unwavering throughout the years."

"It was shocking to hear of Bill's death this morning. My heart goes out to his wife, Pam, and all of his loved ones. He was a fierce advocate for the village of Harlem, and although we did not always agree on everything, our goals have always been linked to the fight for the betterment of our neighborhoods. Harlem has lost a great warrior today - a giant. I'd like to thank him for his decades of contributions and tenacity," Assembly member Inez Dickens said.