Full service to Grand Central Madison starts with Monday morning's commute

NEW YORK -- A celebration is set Sunday at Grand Central Madison ahead of the new Long Island Rail Road terminal's full opening Monday.

After years of work and delays, LIRR commuters finally have East Side access.

Grand Central Madison is the first major railroad terminal built in the U.S. in 67 years. It represents the first LIRR expansion since Penn Station opened 112 years ago.

Eight new tracks will benefit more than 160,000 commuters per day, while reducing congestion at Penn Station and increasing service levels by 41 percent.

The 350,000-square-foot terminal includes retail, restaurants and art installations.

In 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA leadership took a test ride from Jamaica Station to Grand Central Madison. The trip clocked in at 27 minutes.

Officials said the TrainTime app is the best way to check the new schedule.