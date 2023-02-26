Watch CBS News
Full service to Grand Central Madison starts with Monday morning's commute

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A celebration is set Sunday at Grand Central Madison ahead of the new Long Island Rail Road terminal's full opening Monday. 

Grand Central Madison is the first major railroad terminal built in the U.S. in 67 years. It represents the first LIRR expansion since Penn Station opened 112 years ago. 

Eight new tracks will benefit more than 160,000 commuters per day, while reducing congestion at Penn Station and increasing service levels by 41 percent. 

MORE: Frustrated LIRR riders say new schedule will make commutes longer, less convenient

The 350,000-square-foot terminal includes retail, restaurants and art installations. 

In 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA leadership took a test ride from Jamaica Station to Grand Central Madison. The trip clocked in at 27 minutes. 

Officials said the TrainTime app is the best way to check the new schedule

Christina Fan
christina-fan-small-2021.jpg

Christina Fan joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 9:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

