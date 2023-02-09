MTA: Full Long Island Rail Road service at Grand Central Madison starts Feb. 27

NEW YORK -- We now have an official start date for full Long Island Rail Road service at Grand Central Madison.

The MTA announced Wednesday it will kick off on Monday, Feb. 27.

About 270 trains will be added per day, increasing LIRR service more than 40%.

After years of delays, Grand Central Madison opened on Jan. 25 with limited service.

The new station is located below Grand Central Terminal.