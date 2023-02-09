Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA: Full Long Island Rail Road service at Grand Central Madison starts Feb. 27

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Full LIRR service to Grand Central Madison begins Feb. 27
Full LIRR service to Grand Central Madison begins Feb. 27 00:24

NEW YORK -- We now have an official start date for full Long Island Rail Road service at Grand Central Madison.

The MTA announced Wednesday it will kick off on Monday, Feb. 27.

About 270 trains will be added per day, increasing LIRR service more than 40%.

RELATED STORY: Long Island Rail Road service begins to new Grand Central Madison terminal

After years of delays, Grand Central Madison opened on Jan. 25 with limited service.

The new station is located below Grand Central Terminal.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 7:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.