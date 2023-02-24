Frustrated Long Island Rail Road riders say new schedule will make commutes longer, less convenient

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- The Long Island Rail Road's new schedule, which takes effect Monday, reflects the largest service expansion in the commuter rail's history after it launched Grand Central Madison access.

But riders on some branches say the changes are going to make their commutes worse.

For many, East Side access is a change for the better. But others, like Dino Velentzas of Glen Cove, aren't looking forward to it.

"It lengthens the commute by over an hour, causes me to potentially have a two-hour-plus commute home," said Velentzas.

He's not alone.

John O'Hara, another commuter, said his options will be "ungodly early or unacceptably late." O'Hara was hoping to benefit from the long-promised East Side access.

"It's extremely frustrating to finally see it come to fruition and realizing that my commuting experience is going to be anything but improved," said O'Hara.

Riders on the Oyster Bay Branch launched a petition, claiming they've been neglected in the new schedules. They cited lengthened commutes, more time between trains and a schedule that doesn't sync up for changing at Jamaica.

"You get an army of people racing up the stairs, running across to the platform and the train doors are closing as people arrive," said O'Hara.

Elected officials are asking the MTA why service seems to be getting worse for some.

"I've been told there's not enough diesel trains. We're fighting with other branches for the diesel trains. So they just don't have enough of them. Well if we need more, maybe we need more," said Glen Cove City Council Member Danielle Fugazy Scagliola.

"We will stay a loss leader unless and until we increase and improve the service," said State Assemblyman Charles Lavine.

Charlton D'souza, head of the commuter group Passengers United, said the MTA dropped the ball on branches that rely on diesel trains.

"These schedules are horrible," said D'souza. "People on the Oyster Bay Branch and Port Jefferson Branch have hourly and in some cases two hour service, which is ridiculous."

Sean Butler, an MTA spokesperson, told CBS2, "When the new LIRR schedule begins on Monday, commuters to and from Long Island will benefit from a 41 percent increase in service. We will review, monitor and assess ridership patterns with customer feedback, and consider adjustments to the schedule where appropriate."

Passengers United is urging the MTA to reevaluate after three weeks.

The MTA said it expects half of LIRR commuters to have a faster, more convenient commute if they go to Grand Central Madison instead of Penn Station.